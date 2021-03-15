Coos Superior Court:New Indictments For Driver Charged With Deaths Of Seven Motorcyclists

Following two dozen felony indictments against him in October 2019, the truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph in June 2019 faces a fresh round of grand jury indictments.
On March 10 at Coos Superior Court, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., was indicted on seven counts of manslaughter for recklessly driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with a trailer that crossed the center line and collided with a group of motorcyclists and caused the deaths of Edward Corr, Jo-Ann Corr, Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira, Desma Oakes, and Aaron Perry.
They were killed on June 21, 2019, on Route 2.
He also faces seven counts Class A felony counts of negligent homicide for driving under the influence of a controlled drug or combination of drugs and seven Class B felony counts of negligent homicide.
In addition, Zhukovskyy is charged with a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and placing Manuel Ribeiro, Valerie Ribeiro, Joshua Morin, David Bark, William Hooker, Patricia Sweeney, Steven Lewis, Dawn Brindley, Douglas Hayward, Drenda Hayward, Dana Thompson, Tad Duarte, Debra Duarte, Michael McEachern, and Sarah McEachern in danger of serious bodily injury.
In New Hampshire, a count of manslaughter carries a maximum state prison sentence of up to 30 years, a Class A felony count a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years, and Class B felony a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In October 2019, Zhukovskyy was indicted by a previous grand jury on the same 21 manslaughter and negligent homicide charges as well as a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Zhukovskyy, who worked for the now-defunct Westfield Transport, of Massachusetts, remains in the Coos County House of Corrections on preventative detention as his case pends.
A Ukrainian national, prosecutors argued that he be held without bail because he poses a significant flight risk and could leave the United States for Ukraine if released.
