Coos Superior Court:North Stratford Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child

North Stratford Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child
Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H.

A Coos County man faces decades in New Hampshire State Prison for what prosecutors said were multiple sexual assaults against a child that began more than a decade ago and lasted several years.

Dominic Donovan, 56, of North Stratford, was indicted Friday by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster on two special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and a Class B felony count of sexual assault.

The child was 8 when authorities said Donovan began a pattern of sexual assaults that lasted from November 2006 to November 2011 in Stratford.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Dec. 3.

Court records do not indicate if Donovan has an attorney.

