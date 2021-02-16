Coos Superior Court:Owner At Center Of 2010 Black Mag Explosion Denied Early Release

Although those who know Craig Sanborn say he has been a model inmate since his incarceration in 2013 following the Black Mag gunpowder explosion that killed two men, a judge said the severity of his recklessness as plant owner does not warrant an early release.
Enlisting a new attorney, Jason Bedrick, of Portsmouth, Sanborn sought to suspend the rest of his sentence, which carries a minimum release date of November 2023.
In November 2013, Sanborn, 71, of Maidstone, Vt., was convicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of negligent homicide in the deaths of Jesse Kennett, 49, of Stratford, and Donald Kendall, 56, of Columbia; two of his employees who were in his factory at the Colebrook Industrial Park when it exploded and burst into flames on May 14, 2010.
Sanborn was sentenced for the manslaughter convictions and given a total sentence of 10 to 20 years, and has been housed since his conviction at the state prison in Berlin.
After paroling from his first sentence of 5 to 10 years in October 2018, Sanborn will be eligible for release in less than three years, when he’s 74, said Bedrick.
After serving 80 months, or two-thirds, of his 120-month term, he is eligible under state law to request that the court suspend the remainder of his sentence, Bedrick wrote the court in his motion to suspend the remaining time.
“This is the only chance to receive a suspension, as any successive attempt would not be permitted until he has reached 120 months,” wrote Bedrick. “Craig prays that this court will exercise its authority. As it acknowledged at sentencing, Craig was genuinely remorseful for the deaths caused by his actions. He acknowledges that the punishment was appropriate, however, the effect and purpose of that punishment continues to diminish as time goes on.”
In prison, Sanborn, who has no disciplinary record, has been a “model inmate,” a mentor to other inmates, receives glowing reports and letters attesting to his rehabilitation from corrections staff, and his incarceration no longer serves a purpose as his conduct does not risk recidivism, said Bedrick, who cited federal and state case law in his request.
Because of his age and health conditions, Bedrick argues that further incarceration of Sanborn poses undue health risks and possible COVID-19 infection.
In addition, Bedrick said after serving his state prison sentence, Sanborn must also serve a 28-month sentence in federal prison.
The federal case follows a conviction in a separate case and comes after Sanborn defrauded the federal government to obtain $300,000 in grant money for another gunpowder plant in Maine.
In his objection to Bedrick’s motion to suspend the manslaughter sentence, Coos County Attorney John McCormick argued that while Sanborn has been a commendable inmate, his “actions in recklessly engaging in the manufacture of gunpowder that led to the deaths of two hardworking citizens of Coos County were far from commendable, as the Coos jury determined following a presentation of the evidence at the trial.”
Both Kennett and Kendall were ill-equipped and under-trained when they were placed in an “extremely dangerous work setting as the result of the defendant’s recklessness, where they were directed to engage in the ultra-hazardous activity of manufacturing gunpowder,” said McCormick.
Sanborn’s “extreme lack of concern for the employees’ safety manifested by his failure to take any meaningful precautions, despite being told to do so, that would have protected the victims from an explosion, was reckless, and are important factors to consider …,” said McCormick. “Both victims left behind loved ones, who have been affected deeply by their respective losses.”
For victim input, McCormick reached out to Kennett’s widow and Kendall’s mother and told the court that both object to an early release.
On Jan. 6, Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied Sanborn’s motion for early release, stating that “suspending any portion of the defendant’s sentence would be inconsistent with the seriousness of [his] crimes and would undermine the goals of general deterrence and punishment.”
In October 2013, Sanborn was convicted by the grand jury of recklessly and negligently engaging in the manufacture, production, testing and storage of explosive material that resulted in the May 2010 explosion and fire that killed Kennett and Kendall.
The state’s case rested on Sanborn being aware of, but ignoring safety measures that included remote operation of the machines, adequate spacing between machines, eliminating all sources of open flame and ignition in the plant, and training employees and providing them with safety gear.
Following an unsuccessful attempt to overturn his conviction through an appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2014, Sanborn’s previous attorney, Mark Sisti, made an unsuccessful motion at superior court to set aside Sanborn’s guilty verdict.
In 2016, Sanborn filed an unsuccessful motion for a new trial.
In April 2014, in the separate case, Sanborn was convicted in federal court in Maine on a felony count of wire fraud that charged him with submitting false and fraudulent invoices for equipment he never received in order to obtain a $300,000 community development block grant to publicly finance a munitions plant in Brownsville.
The money was part of a matching grant that required him to purchase equipment and create jobs in the small Maine community.
In 2016, Sanborn agreed to pay the money back, and agreed to a garnishment of $65,000 in mutual funds held in IRA accounts to pay toward the federal debt.
In October 2016, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said a 2014 pre-sentencing investigation estimated that Sanborn had net worth of about $765,000 made up of real estate, vehicles and boats, and more than $300,000 in retirement and bank accounts.
That net worth, U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty wrote in a 2015 court motion, did not include an additional $438,000 paid to Sanborn as part of a munitions consulting contract from December 2012 to November 2013, while he was under indictment in Coos to the time he was convicted.
U.S. attorneys in court filings said Sanborn attempted to hide the money he made from the consulting contract as the Maine wire fraud case against him was proceeding.
The money was not paid to Sanborn directly, but was routed to NEKWKS, a business services company run by his wife, wrote Delahanty.
