Coos Superior Court: Plea Talks Break Down In $350K Embezzlement Case
Buy Now

Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

Plea agreement talks between prosecutors and the defense have broken down in the embezzlement case against a local woman who is accused of stealing nearly $350,000 from two Colebrook car dealerships.

In October, after an investigation by Colebrook police and the Coos County attorney’s office, Tina Fournier, 47, a resident of Clarksville and a former employee of Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments