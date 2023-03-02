Coos Superior Court: Plea Talks Break Down In $350K Embezzlement Case

Plea agreement talks between prosecutors and the defense have broken down in the embezzlement case against a local woman who is accused of stealing nearly $350,000 from two Colebrook car dealerships.
In October, after an investigation by Colebrook police and the Coos County attorney’s office, Tina Fournier, 47, a resident of Clarksville and a former employee of Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
She waived an arraignment that had been scheduled for Nov. 17.
On Feb. 13, a dispositional conference was held on the five charges, each of which carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7½ to 15 years.
The outcome, according to the case summary viewed on Wednesday, was no plea agreement reached and an agreement not likely.
On Feb. 21, Fournier, who is represented by defense attorney Mark Sisti, refiled a waiver giving up her right to a speedy trial.
Currently, a final pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 14 and a jury trial for May.
Fournier is accused of stealing nearly $350,000 from the car dealerships during the course of five years and using company credit cards to buy unauthorized items from Amazon and local liquor stores. She is also accused of improper credit card use at a casino in Connecticut.
Between January 2017 and April 2019, Fournier is alleged to have engaged in a pattern of theft from Brooks Chevrolet when she made numerous checks and electronic fund transfers (EFTs) from the company’s general fund checking account in the amount of $147,975, all of them unauthorized.
Between September 2019 and December 2021, prosecutors said she stole $200,652 from Noyes Chevrolet through unauthorized checks and EFTs.
Between November 2017 and April 2019, Fournier is alleged to have used a Bank of Louisiana Mastercard credit card issued to Marc Bigney, of Brooks Chevrolet, to make unauthorized purchases of merchandise or services from places such as Amazon Marketplace, Prime Video, Verizon Wireless, and various hotels.
Between April 2019 and June 2021, county prosecutors said Fournier used Bigney’s credit card to make more purchases of Prime Video, Verizon, and Amazon Marketplace, with none authorized by neither Bigney nor Don Noyes, owner of Noyes Chevrolet.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, she is alleged to have used a Capital One Spark Visa credit card issued to Noyes to make purchases from Amazon Prime membership, New Hampshire liquor stores, Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, and the Colebrook Country Club.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.