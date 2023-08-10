LANCASTER — Five months after the New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed his two domestic violence/simple assault convictions, ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn plans another Supreme Court appeal in an attempt to reverse his two criminal mischief convictions.

During an 80-minute hearing on Thursday at Coos Superior Court, both parties declared their intent to go forward with a new jury trial, currently scheduled in March 2024, for the domestic violence/simple assault charges.

