SUGAR HILL — In the near future, a midday sky will turn to night in Coos County.
No, it’s not the end of times, it’s a total solar eclipse - the first one in New Hampshire in six decades - whose travel path will arc right over New Hampshire’s North Country.
To generate awareness and prepare for what could be a massive flow of sky watchers into Coos on Monday, April 8, 2024, Gov. Sununu on Wednesday morning at the Inn at Sunset Hill signed into law Senate Bill 105, which proclaims the date Solar Eclipse Day in New Hampshire, a first-in-the-nation proclamation.
At his side were SB 105’s prime sponsor, state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and co-sponsors, state Reps. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, and Edith Tucker, D-Randolph.
Leading the charge and reaching out to Hennessey has been Rik Yeames, of Concord, founder of the New Hampshire Solar Eclipse Task Force.
“This is huge,” said Yeames. “The last total solar eclipse to occur in New Hampshire was the year I was born, 1959. The next total solar eclipse to come through New Hampshire is in 2079. That’s why I and my fellow solar eclipse task force members are all in for 2024 because it literally is a once-in-a-lifetime event. This is exciting because with many bills it signifies the end of a process. This is just the beginning. This bill is going to be used for our national bill, this bill is going to be used for other states.”
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the American Astronomical Society are looking into having a planning meeting at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center in Crawford Notch, possibly within the next year, said Yeames.
Solar eclipses are for everyone, he said.
“That’s the good thing about an eclipse,” said Yeames. “It’s peaceful, it’s spiritual, and it’s for everybody because the sky is for everybody. And unlike Super Bowl or the Olympics or the World Cup, there’s no entity that runs the sun, moon, or earth so we can all promote it, advocate for it, monetize it, and we’re good.”
The original sponsor of the bill before it was sidelined in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic was state Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, who said there is nothing like a total solar eclipse.
“If you’ve seen a partial eclipse, you really don’t know what it is like to see a total solar eclipse,” she said. “It will rock you to your soul.”
The opportunity to see one has drawn throngs of people to those parts of the country that offer the best viewing spots.
In 2017, New Hampshire task force member David McDonald went to Kentucky to watch a total solar eclipse and afterward saw four lanes of the interstate backed up in both directions.
“It was a parking lot after it was over,” he said. “That’s how many people came down.”
Planning and staging for northern New Hampshire for 2024 will be critical, said Yeames.
“We want people to come early and stay late,” he said. “We don’t want people to try to come up in the morning of or even the night before and travel … We need to work with hospitality category to make that happen.”
Sununu called it “an awesome tourism opportunity.”
The eclipse will be international, extending from Mexico through the United States to the Maritimes in Canada.
In New Hampshire, it will be from about 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8, 2024, with totality along a line that runs northeast from Lancaster to Milan.
Anything from there and north will be key, said Yeames.
“It will be an hour and 20 minutes of sunset as the moon slowly moves across the face of the sun, five minutes of totality, which corresponds to nighttime, and then another hour and 20 minutes as the moon moves off the face of the sun,” said Yeames. “It will be totality right about 3:30 in the afternoon … The good thing is that while only from Lancaster to Milan will experience totality, the whole state will be 95 percent or greater.”
Because Coos County lacks the infrastructure that more populated areas have for viewing total eclipses, the plan is to stage south and get people in early because there aren’t enough dwellings, he said.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation needs to also be involved, he said.
Nearly three years of planning will allow businesses that will benefit to prepare, New Hampshire schools to prepare, and give time for people to find the best viewing track and obtain the special solar eclipse glasses that in some areas were in short supply for the solar eclipse in 2017, with some children missing out, said Hennessey.
During the five minutes of total eclipse, the glasses aren’t needed because viewers will be staring at the moon, but they are needed during times when the sun is visible so people don’t damage their eyes.
“It’s been known as a hole in space, a hole in the sky, because for that time the darkest part of the sky is right where the moon is,” said Yeames.
An annular solar eclipse will occur six months before, on Oct. 14, 2023, and the first spot it will hit is Coos Bay, in Coos County, Oregon.
“We’ve made a first-in-the-nation proclamation between Coos Bay, Oregon, for the annular and Coos County, New Hampshire, for the total and we are now sister counties,” said Yeames. “We had signers from Oregon and signers from New Hampshire.”
Whether schools in Coos County and New Hampshire will have a day off on April 8, 2024, remains to be seen, but Yeames said youth in Oregon and in New Hampshire are a targeted population.
“Our motto for the kids on these two days is ‘No child left inside,’” he said.
Merner is looking into designating the Lancaster Fairgrounds as a viewing spot, as it can accommodate up to 100,000 people.
Before the bill’s signing, Yeames said there is no way to determine how many people will come to Coos County, though many eclipse watchers might be making plans to head to warmer viewing spots along the path, such as Texas, Arkansas, or even Mexico.
For the 2017 eclipse, South Carolina and Oregon each saw millions of people arrive, he said.
In Wyoming, state troopers had to turn back motorists after the highway became a “parking lot,” he said.
“People don’t plan to fail, they fail to plan,” he said. “I’ve been planning since Aug. 22, 2017, but this is a big step today because with the governor officially acknowledging it, we’re now first in the nation to designate that day Solar Eclipse Day. Now, we can loop in all the politicians, all the tourism, all the lodging and hospitality groups, all the commerce and the educators, everyone.”
Certainly, not everyone will be able to travel to Texas, so the task force is trying to maximize people from New England, and from the Boston and the New York metropolitan areas, to come north, said Yeames.
SB 105 reads, “Since before recorded history, human action, imagination, and passion have been inspired and guided by the celestial bodies, none more important than our sun, the source of all life on Earth, and our moon, our constant reminder of beauty, change, and hope in times of darkness.
“On April 8, 2024, the Sun, the Moon, and we here on Earth will perfectly align in a total solar eclipse, an exceptional and providential occurrence over the ages, reminding our species once again of just how small we are, how insignificant our differences are, how vast and powerful the universe that sustains us is, and how we are all, indeed, intimately and irrevocably connected to one another.
“New Hampshire will have the unique good fortune of being in the path of totality of this magnificent phenomenon, in perfect alignment with our sun and moon.
“Moreover, New Hampshire, in the same spirit that we welcome all to participate in our unique political landscape, shall once again open its arms so that all people from around the country and in fact the globe can be here at that moment to witness, and be humbled by, the awe-inspiring sight of the heavenly bodies moving in their spheres.”
