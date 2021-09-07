Coos Towns Near Final Transition To Grafton County Dispatch

A group of towns and emergency medical services agencies in western Coos County and the Northeast Kingdom are nearing the final transition to Grafton County’s public safety dispatch services.
The shift comes after Weeks Medical Center and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s District 1 announced last year that by the end of 2021 they would be ending what had been three decades of dispatch services they had provided to the communities.
The services by both Weeks and DOT had been provided out of DOT’s District 1 headquarters in Lancaster.
The towns with police departments that had been served by DOT and WMC were Lancaster, Northumberland and Whitefield.
The towns without police departments that had been served by DOT’s District 1 were Dalton, Jefferson, Stark and Stratford in Coos County, and Guildhall, Lunenburg and Maidstone in Vermont.
“We started the police and fire dispatch part-time on June 26, and had them full-time since Aug. 2,” said Tom Andross, special deputy sheriff and communications director for Grafton County Dispatch. “EMS agencies from Weeks will switch to us during the day on Sept. 13.”
The 10 communities have a total population of nearly 12,000 residents.
The Coos and Vermont towns entered into contracts with Grafton County that Andross said are indefinite and include an opt-out clause with notice.
Contract amounts vary and are based on a town’s population.
Grafton County Dispatch is still evaluating the impact on current staffing to determine if new dispatchers will be needed to be added, said Andross.
To date, no new dispatchers have been added.
To provide a strong public safety service, Andross said Grafton County Dispatch staff are getting more familiar with the new towns they are serving.
“My staff toured the area in person and will continue to do that as time goes on,” he said. “The departments and towns have all provided extensive data and information for us also.”
No new Coos or NEK towns are expected to be added to Grafton County Dispatch, said Andross.
The central dispatch command center for Grafton County is located at the county complex in North Haverhill.
Earlier in the year, as towns were joining or considering joining Grafton County Dispatch, Andross addressed a concern that had been voiced about Grafton dispatchers and their familiarity with Coos County, and said most towns do a great job working with the 9-1-1 systems in both states to keep addresses accurate and maps current, and both New Hampshire and Vermont have excellent 9-1-1 systems and mapping resources.
Responders will almost always be local, and they do a great job knowing their response areas and particular hazards unique to their areas, he said.
DOT’s District 1 in Lancaster, which is one of six DOT maintenance districts in New Hampshire, had been the only DOT maintenance district in the state that provided public safety dispatch services.
DOT’s other maintenance districts only dispatch maintenance crews.
