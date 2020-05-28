Copper Cannon Cancels Summer Camp

Copper Cannon Camp. Canceled. Coronavirus.
Those five Cs sum it up.
The overnight summer camp was called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The safety or our campers and staff is, and always has been, Copper Cannon Camps’ number one priority,” said executive director Peter Christnacht in a statement Tuesday. “We know this is hard for everybody, but we will get through this together.”
Following weeks of discussion and deliberation, the Board of Directors made the decision last week in an emotional vote.
“There was a lot of heartache,” said Christnacht. “We had some board members in tears.”
Copper Cannon is the latest summer activity for kids that has been canceled.
The Tamarack Tennis Camp in Franconia, Boys and Girls Club of the North Country Summer Camp, Littleton Babe Ruth Association and the White Mountain League (Bethlehem, Franconia, Lincoln, Lisbon), Littleton Town Pool, and Fresh Air Fund have all scrapped their 2020 summer programs.
Other programs will proceed with caution.
Day camps hosted by Colonel Town Recreation (Lancaster), St. Johnsbury Recreation and the Coutts-Moriarty Camp (Derby) will continue with changes — such as social distancing, small groups, masks, and daily screenings — to comply with public health guidelines.
Copper Cannon will look to re-open and explore alternate programming for later this summer.
Discussions are underway to welcome low-income families in July, the idea being that families have already isolated together, and could be kept socially distant from each other.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that by late July things will have improved,” Christnacht said.
Located on 128 acres next to the White Mountains National Forest, Copper Cannon is a tuition-free camp for children of low-income New Hampshire families.
It offers a traditional summer camp experience with no phones or electronics. During weeklong sessions, campers hike, bike, sing, swim and more. They huddle around campfires, not computers.
Since 1963 the camp has welcomed more than 22,000 kids.
“We will miss our opening camp fires. The skits during Riverbox Theater. Friday nights will not be the same without a meadow full of children and staff, as I listen to the laughter while flipping burgers on the grill,” Christnacht said.
“You may not be with us in the White Mountains, but Copper Cannon will still burn bright in our hearts,” he added. “Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.