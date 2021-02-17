Even during a pandemic, fundraising continues.
The 49th annual Copper Cannon Camp Auction will be held virtually next month.
There will be a silent auction from March 3 to 7, and a live Zoom auction, featuring auctioneers Chip Stowell and Bill Mellekas, on Saturday, March 6.
A press release Monday stated, “As everybody continues to struggle with COVID-19, the decision to go to an on-line format was necessary.”
Items up for bid this year include vacation getaways, gift certificates, artwork, and more. Twin State Woodturners have donated a collection of hand turned plates, bowls and boxes.
For more information and to view auction items visit www.coppercannon.org.
The fundraiser means more this year.
First, it will re-connect Copper Cannon’s community of administrators, staff and alumni. They were separated last year when the camp stayed closed during the pandemic. Past camp attendees will contribute video testimonials, as well as auction items, for the March 6 live auction broadcast.
Second, the auction will help offset COVID expenses, such as cleaning supplies and PPE, which have added to the cost per pupil. Because of those added costs, Copper Cannon expects to operate at 50 percent capacity this season.
“It’s going to be more expensive per child and we won’t be able to serve as many children this summer,” said Peter Christnacht, executive director of Copper Cannon. Those costs include mandatory COVID testing that will cost $15,000 per 12-day camp session. “Yes, insurance will cover part of that, but how much will it cover?”
Since 1963, Copper Cannon has hosted 21,000 children from throughout New Hampshire and across New England.
The camp was founded as a place where children could enjoy the beauty and sanctuary of the White Mountains regardless of race, gender or financial status.
In 2019, 520 youth from 106 New Hampshire communities attended the camp. One third were from north of Plymouth.
Copper Cannon is one of the few non-profit summer camp programs in the country that underwrites 100 percent of campers tuition.
Due to international travel restrictions, Copper Cannon is looking for more local staffers this season. They also seek volunteers to help with COVID-delayed upkeep.
For more information, to apply, or to pitch in, contact Katie Gadapeee by email at kgadapee@coppercannon.org or call (603) 823-8107.
