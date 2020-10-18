Officials say a joint investigation by the St. Johnsbury Police Department and Vermont State Trooper Sgt. Matt Tarricone led to the arrest this weekend of a burglary suspect and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.

Dominic Bassett, 26, was cited by police into Caledonia Superior Court today on charges of burglary, grand larceny and unlawful mischief for allegedly breaking into the CCR Sports store located at 490 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury at 9:31 p.m. Saturday night.

