Amanda Kenyon, 32, of Corinth, was stopped and subsequently issued multiple citations on US Route 5 Nov. 30. According to Vermont State Police, Kenyon was pulled over for a traffic violation at 6:40 p.m. and subsequently found allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license, under the influence, and violating court-ordered conditions.
Kenyon was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Dec. 18 to answer the charges.
