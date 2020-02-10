A Corinth woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Barnet Feb. 7. Vermont State Police said Rebecca Giller, 26, reportedly lost control of her vehicle and struck the wire guardrail near mile marker 118.8.
According to a report, Giller’s vehicle had spun around several times against the guardrail before it stopped, resulting in damage to the rear bumper, hatch, front bumper, and hood. Giller was not injured, police said.
