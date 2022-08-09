Corn Maze To Hold Action Role Playing Day, ‘Convergence,’ Aug. 13

An otherworldly Convergence in the Great Vermont Corn Maze. (Contributed photo)

NORTH DANVILLE — If you have ever played a video or board game, especially a game like Dungeons and Dragons, imagine physically being in the game.

For 24 years Mike Boudreau, the creator and owner of the Great Vermont Corn Maze, has spent every summer helping people, or “mazers,” find their way through his 24-acre attraction on Wheelock Road. Watching guests create memories while having an interactive adventure in his maze, gave him a vision for the potential of a new level of fun on his and wife Dayna’s fifth-century farm in North Danville.

