Corn Maze To Hold Action Role Playing Day, ‘Convergence,’ Aug. 13

NORTH DANVILLE — If you have ever played a video or board game, especially a game like Dungeons and Dragons, imagine physically being in the game.
For 24 years Mike Boudreau, the creator and owner of the Great Vermont Corn Maze, has spent every summer helping people, or “mazers,” find their way through his 24-acre attraction on Wheelock Road. Watching guests create memories while having an interactive adventure in his maze, gave him a vision for the potential of a new level of fun on his and wife Dayna’s fifth-century farm in North Danville.
“I realized we had a unique opportunity to offer an even greater experience,” he explained. “I know my maze and how it works, and could easily see how we could make an “amaizing” interactive live action game.” The Boudreaus also create an annual haunted event, “DEAD NORTH – Farmland of Terror” which has sold out every year for 22 years.
The Boudreau’s newest creation is Convergence — a live action role playing (LARP) gaming experience. “Most people associate LARPing with people dressing up as some sort of medieval character and fighting with foam swords and shields,” Mike noted. “However, other LARPs are more like a murder mystery dinner, or they can be based on a western or sci-fi and many other themes. Basically, LARPs are an opportunity to create a character and act as someone or something else while interacting with others.
“For the Convergence LARP, you have to imagine our maze being something like the Bermuda Triangle, Boudreau said. “As you try to escape the Convergence (or maze), you will come in contact with other characters from a variety of themes and times who have also found themselves trapped in this ‘cornfusing fold in space and time.’”
Every player comes as a character, and as players attempt to solve the maze, which typically takes two-three hours with clues, they will need to interact with other players, trade supply cards or have dice battles for coins. Players must locate special Journey Stones within the amaze and avoid the “Time Vortex Portals” which can send them further back or forward in the maze.
The Boudreaus have designed the LARP event — which will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 — to be no contact, meaning no weapon battles, but plenty of creative interactive fun. Tickets are available at vermontcornmaze.com.
