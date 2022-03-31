LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom Human Services continues to fight an Act 250 requirement for a proposed 8-bed facility on Cornerstone Lane.
Now they are asking for the town’s help.
The non-profit has asked Town Administrator Justin Smith to support a draft agreement between NKHS and the Vermont Natural Resources Board, which would waive the Act 250 requirement.
The agreement, a “stipulation and order,” would conclude NKHS’ appeal to Vermont Environmental Court on the matter.
In an email sent on March 25, NKHS attorney Jon Anderson wrote, “When I send the Stipulation to the Environmental Court, I would like to represent that the Town of Lyndon does not object to the proposed Stipulation. Do you foresee any concerns with proceeding in this way? NKHS is anxious to proceed with construction as soon as possible so I am hopeful you can get back to me soon.”
Smith brought the matter to the Select Board on Monday.
Discussion centered on the proposed facility’s impact on public services, specifically law enforcement.
In the stipulation, NKHS claims Cornerstone Lane would generate “between two and three calls for police services” per year. Those numbers are based on a Barnet facility, which Cornerstone Lane would replace.
It contradicts the opinion of Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, whose concerns about call volume triggered the Act 250 review.
Harris has claimed that Cornerstone Lane will overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24 hour department that experienced a 63% increase in call volume over the first half of 2021. He added that other NKHS facilities in town, while smaller, have generated substantial call volume. One required more than 34 police responses in a single year.
Wrapping up Monday’s discussion, Smith said he was unwilling to sign off without Select Board approval, and the Select Board tabled the matter.
They are expected to resume talks, with Harris present, at their next meeting.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services seeks to reverse the District 7 Environmental Commission’s determination that Cornerstone Lane requires an Act 250 permit due to community impacts, specifically on local law enforcement.
NKHS officials feel the Act 250 process is unnecessary, and would create unacceptable delays in the placement of four clients, who have been in temporary housing since a residential facility in Barnet closed last year.
Earlier this year, NKHS filed an appeal with Vermont Environmental Court, asking that the project be allowed to proceed without Act 250 permitting.
A conference hearing is scheduled at the Chittenden County Courthouse on May 9.
PROJECT HISTORY
NKHS purchased the 12-acre site from The Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26, 2021, for $475,000 and began work without seeking local or state permits, or notifying the public or town officials.
Upset neighbors formed the Vail Action Alliance to oppose the project on the grounds it would place potentially dangerous people, such as registered sex offenders and former convicts, in close proximity to their homes without adequate supervision.
Following pushback, NKHS belatedly applied for town permits over the summer.
In September, the Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building on the property (a two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone) and upheld Zoning Administrator decisions to grant a change-of-use permit for a 5-bed, long term residential facility at 188 Cornerstone and not require a permit for an office/residential apartment building at 142 Cornerstone.
