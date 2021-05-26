ST. JOHNSBURY — Cornerstone School is once again holding an event to support special events and the Red Nose Day Foundation to eliminate childhood poverty.

The Red Nose Day Community Car Wash and Pasta Picnic takes place Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be hot dogs and pasta salads (free), raffles, and a car wash. Cornerstone School is located at 510 Portland St.

