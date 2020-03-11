NEWPORT — Forced to postpone the Northeast District Junior High Music Festival in February due to weather, officials determined Tuesday the event rescheduled for today would need to be canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Festival co-chair Peter Storrings wrote, “This year’s festival was hit with a double-whammy. First, our original date of February 7 was snowed out by the biggest one-day storm of the year … Second, concerns about the possible spread of the covid-19 virus influenced the decision of at least one school administrator to decline to send students from that district.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments