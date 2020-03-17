WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Visitors to the White River Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center will notice several changes on campus as the facility intensifies its COVID-19 response efforts.

All individuals arriving on campus will be screened in their vehicles. Visitors to the Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Bennington and Rutland will also be screened prior to exiting their vehicle.

