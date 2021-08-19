CORRECTION: The story “Mask Concerns Voiced At LI Parents Meeting” in the Aug. 18 edition incorrectly stated that Lyndon Institute will open the school year on Monday in “red” status for masking (masks required at all times indoors). LI will actually open the school year in “yellow” status for masking (masks require on buses, at assembly, and during class transitions). During yellow status student will not have to wear masks indoors before or after school, or during class/advisory, as long as they maintain 3-feet of social distance.

