A mistake was made in a story published Monday about four people accepting Diversion in Caledonia County criminal cases related to a protest on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on June 3. Attorney Corby Gary, who was representing one of the defendants and connected to court proceedings Monday via online video conference, knew about the Diversion referral for his client but did not know whether his client was needed in the courthouse at the time.

