Corrections Officer Charged With Sex Assault Of Inmates

A former Grafton County House of Corrections officer from East Ryegate has been indicted on charges of using his position of authority to sexually assault two female inmates at the North Haverhill facility.
On March 17, grand jurors indicted Max Fournier, 24, on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and a Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault.
He is accused of using his supervisory, disciplinary or other authority over the inmates to make sexual contact with the inmates, who are identified as “Jane Doe #1” and “Jane Doe #2” in 2019.
According to the special felony counts, Fournier, during several instances in November and December 2019, coerced Jane Doe #1 into sex acts.
According to the Class B felony count, Fournier, between July and September 2019, grabbed Jane Doe #2 in a sexual manner and coerced her into submitting to sexual contact.
Fournier’s case went before the grand jury at Belknap Superior Court and is being prosecuted by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, according to court records.
