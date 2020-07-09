Corrections Officer Found With Alleged Shooter Placed On Leave

An officer with the Vermont Dept. of Corrections who was found sleeping in a car with accused shooter Arther Butler early Monday has been placed on administrative leave.
Summer Bilodeau will not be reporting for duty at the local prison while corrections officials investigates the circumstances of Bilodeau being found by Berlin, N.H. police in a parked car with 18-year-old Butler, who is awaiting trial for shooting a man in St. Johnsbury in April 2019. While she is on leave for the investigation, Bilodeau will be paid.
Berlin police say that she was asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at Nansen Wayside Park in Milan, N.H. a few minutes after 1 a.m. Also, in the vehicle was Butler, who should have been at his 24-hour curfew address in Tospham at the time. The officers noted Bilodeau’s DOC jacket and duty belt in the back seat along with an open case of Smirnoff Ice, a beverage containing alcohol.
The police report notes that Butler twice tried to run from police custody. In one of the attempts, police reported, Butler was tased twice because he was resisting arrest. He was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, escape, drug possession and underage alcohol possession. He appeared in the Berlin District Court on Monday and was ordered held without bail.
Being about 100 miles from his court-ordered curfew home in Topsham on Monday is a violation of a court order in Caledonia Superior Court, but a change in Vermont statute that went into effect on July 1 may keep it in juvenile court. The change now allows for certain crimes to be handled in juvenile court until a defendant reaches 19 years old.
This change may also impact the outstanding violations of release conditions against Butler. The state charged numerous violations because Butler allegedly made contact with John H. “JJ” Emerson III, of Newbury, who is connected to the shooting case and has been charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police after the shooting.
The one Vermont charge against Butler that for sure will remain in adult court is the felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in April 2019.
Determining how and when Butler’s cases will proceed in Vermont is in process, said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski. Currently there is no hearing scheduled in Caledonia Superior Court for Butler.
Zaleski said she has been in contact with the Coos County attorney who estimated the time needed to prosecute Butler for the New Hampshire charges at two to four months. Zaleski also said that at this point, the felony charge of escape is not being pursued by the NH prosecutor.
For the moment, Zaleski said, her office is content with Butler being held without bail in New Hampshire.
