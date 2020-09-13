BURLINGTON — Northeast Kingdom Community Action Inc., Spates Family LLC and Memphremagog Rentals LLC are being sued over a reported fall by a Vermont Department of Corrections employee at a Caledonia County home 3 years ago, federal court records show.

Cynthia Hakansson said she was working as a DOC field officer when she slipped and fell down an outdoor set of stairs at a property she visited at 1372 Back Center Road in Lyndonville on Nov. 10, 2017, the lawsuit maintains.

