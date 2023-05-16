The Vermont Department of Corrections announced this week that it would begin winding down its Community Restitution Program, commonly called work crew.
Work crew sentences were traditionally used to prevent the incarceration of low-risk offenders. Rather than prison, the courts sentenced individuals to varying periods on a work crew.
The use of work crew sentences has been significantly reduced in recent years due to legislative action and changes in sentencing practices by the courts. Because of that and changes in supervision practices, DOC officials say the program is no longer viable.
Vermonters whose offenses previously warranted work crew sentences are now most commonly referred to diversion programs, community justice centers, or receive probation.
The community work crew program has been supervised by regional probation and parole offices and would often see crews assisting various communities and nonprofits, like sweeping sidewalks, shoveling out hydrants, maintaining cemeteries and more.
According to Haley Sommer, Communications Director for DOC, only 62 people in the state are still serving work crew sentences, 8 of whom are in the St. Johnsbury area. They will be able to complete their work crew sentences, but DOC will no longer accept referrals to the program.
St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole District Manager Lynn Bushey said the number of people on the work crews had been declining steadily for the last four or five years. The local work crew has a few remaining contracts for its work, including at Darling Inn Meal Site, St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels and for the Town of St. Johnsbury at the water treatment plant, indicated Sommer.
DOC officials noted a community work crew sentence sometimes impacted someone’s ability to maintain employment and emphasized the department’s expansion of skills-based training and educational opportunities, including universal free Community College of Vermont classes for all incarcerated people and Department staff.
“As a Department, we’re continuously striving to lead the nation and provide those in our care and custody the tools they need to succeed in Vermont’s communities,” said Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections. “This includes assessing our programs and practices to ensure they contribute to an individual’s success outside prison walls. Reducing barriers to employment and providing more comprehensive vocational training aligns us closer to our stated mission and values, and Vermont’s approach to justice.”
While the community work crew program is expected to end this summer as remaining offenders assigned to work crews complete their current sentences, the Caledonia County Work Camp will continue operations.
The CCWC, a program at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex, is only available to incarcerated individuals who meet program criteria like certain underlying crimes and good behavior. People eligible and assigned to the Work Camp are housed in a separate, dorm-like facility at the correctional complex and participate in various work crew activities both in and out of the correctional complex. It is the only “Work Camp” within Vermont’s corrections system.
Tina Heywood, Assistant Superintendent of Programs at NRCC, said the Work Camp will continue, albeit at a significantly smaller level than it used to. “It’s business as usual until it isn’t,” she said. Many of the same factors that have led to fewer people on community work crews have also reduced the number of people assigned to the Work Camp. The Work Camp used to have a capacity of just over 100 beds but now averages about 20 people. The Work Camp crew continues to projects around the community but not to the extent it once did. Heywood said the Work Camp sends one or two crews out to assist VTRANS with cleanup along I91 in the spring, helps maintain a cemetery in McIndoe Falls, as well as tends grounds at the prison complex and works a garden and pumpkin patch at the correctional complex.
