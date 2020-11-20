Cost Of Burke Mountain, Jay Peak Receivership Approaches $8 Million

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Burke Select Board will retain the services of a second outside appraisal firm as well as an attorney to represent the town in the court appeal taken by the Burke Mountain Resort's attorneys to Caledonia Superior Court recently. The board made that decision at its October meeting on Monday night. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The federal receiver appointed to oversee operations and assets at Burke Mountain and Jay Peak ski resorts asked for $728,798 for the period from March 1 to August 31 of this year.
Michael Goldberg was appointed receiver in the Spring of 2016 when the properties were seized by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This was the ninth interim omnibus application to the United States District Court of Southern Florida, seeking legal and accounting fees. The filing was made in the federal court last month before Judge Darrin P. Gayles.
