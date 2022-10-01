Scaffolding in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is in place on Monday, May 23, 2022, for an extensive brick replacement project by Alpine Restoration, from Waterbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A St. Johnsbury domestic assault suspect could have been released on conditions in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday.
But Scott M. Moore, 51, didn’t show up for arraignment and now he’s the subject of an arrest warrant with bail set at $1,000.
“It is troubling that he has not appeared when he was told to appear today at one o’clock,” said Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, the state was prepared to release Moore on conditions without bail.
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul told the court that Moore has a “pretty extensive record” in the state of New Hampshire.
“By my reckoning, there are at least three felony convictions in New Hampshire and a prior domestic in New Hampshire,” said Paul. “And a lot of drug offenses in New Hampshire, driving under the influence offenses…We want to get him in here ASAP so we can at least get some conditions on him.”
Moore was charged with felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault after St. Johnsbury Police responded at 2:40 a.m. on Friday to an apartment building at 438 Railroad Street.
Police found Moore sitting outside of the apartment building with another person identified as Matthew Whalen, 27.
Moore told police he had allowed his ex-girlfriend to come visit him with their kids and that a verbal altercation between them occurred and then he left the apartment.
“There was a heavy odor of alcohol emanating from both Whalen and Moore,” wrote Ofc Davis Guyer in his report.
But as the investigation continued, police said they spoke with a witness who said Moore slapped the alleged victim across the face. The alleged victim also gave a statement to investigators.
“(She) stated that there was a verbal disagreement between her, Moore and his girlfriend Imani Page, 27,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “She described that Moore had been drinking very heavily, drinking much of a bottle of vodka. She said that Moore ‘smacked his hand across her face’…She indicated that Whalen had stepped in between the two of them, although she did not really know him. She said this assault occurred in front of her son…”
Police said there was dried blood on the alleged victim’s mouth.
Moore faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
