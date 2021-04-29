Cottage Hospital Announces New CEO

Cottage Hospital has a new leader.
It’s a familiar face.
Longtime employee Holly McCormack was named the new CEO this month, the hospital announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
“Holly is known by those around her as an authentic leader. Integrity, transparency, consistency and goal-driven are attributes that describe her style. Building relationships and establishing connections are important to her,” the hospital said in a statement.
McCormack joined the hospital as director of inpatient services in 2010 and served as chief nursing officer since 2016.
She was named the Nurse Leader of the Year by the New Hampshire Nurses Association in 2017 and is now the organization’s president-elect.
In an interview with WCAX, McCormack said Cottage Hospital has seen “significantly” less traffic” during COVID-19, noting the numbers are still not back to normal.
However, the rural, 35-bed hospital has continued to serve a front-line role during the pandemic through vaccine distribution and COVID testing.
Looking ahead, she hopes to address across-the-board workforce shortages while renewing the hospital’s focus on “what the hospital does well,” including specialties like acute psychiatric care.
McCormack brings a nursing background to the position.
Prior to joining Cottage Hospital, she worked 15 years in Providence, R.I. — 13 as a registered nurse at Hasbro Childrens Hospital and 2 as an assistant nurse manager at Women and Infants Hospital.
McCormack received her nursing degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1995, Master’s degree in nursing administration from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in 2015, and will complete her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021.
She is married and the mother of triplets. She enjoys running, and completed her first marathon in October of last year.
She succeeds Maria Ryan, who stepped down after a decade as CEO.
