WOODSVILLE, NH — In 2010, the swine influenza virus caused a wave of infections around the world.
Afterward, leaders at Cottage Hospital decided to take precautions.
That paid off this year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We prepared,” said Cottage Hospital CEO Maria Ryan.
“You never want to stockpile during a pandemic. In 2010 we stockpiled a lot of stuff: masks, gloves, gowns even stretchers.”
The supplies were stored in trailers at the hospital’s site, and were ready this spring.
Ryan, an advanced practice registered nurse, has been recognized as one of the top 50 rural hospital leaders in the U.S.
She spoke to about a dozen residents in the hospital’s two-state service area during an hour-long Zoom town hall about the coronavirus, the N.H. governor’s stay-at-home orders, the hospital’s services and her thoughts on what’s next.
Early indications were that this would be the scariest pandemic, with millions dying, she said.
Cottage Hospital and its 35 beds and rural health center could have handled 100 patients with COVID-19, she said.
“Thank the Lord it didn’t come to that.”
Ryan said health care leaders watched what was going on in China, without good information forthcoming, and how the northern part of Italy was overwhelmed.
Over time, it appears that there were several strains, with New York City seeing one from Europe and West Coast states seeing one from China, Ryan said.
There may be eight to 10 strains, and it appears the coronavirus is weakening, she said.
It also appears that fewer people over time were affected by what’s called the “cytokine storm,” where the immune system overreacts causing organ and lung damage.
With more testing now, it appears that the rate of serious infections is lower, Ryan said.
Testing at Cottage has a one-day turnaround. And soon Cottage will have testing with results within an hour, she said.
She and her staff are watching to make sure that the trend of fewer people in critical care in hospitals continues. Cottage has not treated any positive patient, “knock on wood,” she said.
Cottage wants patients to return for treatments and surgeries, Ryan said.
It costs $30,000 a month just to keep the lights on, she said. The payroll at Cottage is $1.6 million a month to keep the doctors and specialists and others on staff for when they are needed, she said.
Out-patient health care pays for the employees and tends to support the entire hospital, Ryan said.
She said what she called the hysterical coverage in the media of the pandemic scared people, and they didn’t go to their hospitals for emergency care, for fear on contracting the virus.
But the hospital is safe, she said.
“Environmental services or housekeeping is so vital to infection prevention,” Ryan said.
“I was so impressed when I came to Cottage” about the cleanliness, she said. Cottage works very hard to prevent infections like staph that can spread within a hospital.
Ryan credits housekeeping staff with keeping the in-house infection rate “almost non existent.”
“We need you to have faith in us.”
The hospital and its rural health center will still require anyone going for treatment, surgery or a doctor’s visit to be checked for temperature and health status. The hospital and especially nursing homes will limit or not allow visitors.
The pandemic has been an education to encourage people to stay home when sick with a fever and cough, she said.
That’s been a hard lesson, because locals are “good old Yankees. We are tough … There’s a very strong work ethic here in New Hampshire,” Ryan said.
And being told to wash hands with soap regularly is a good public health message, said Ryan, putting on her nurse practitioner’s cap.
She said too many Americans are overweight, out of shape and suffer from underlying illnesses like heart disease and diabetes.
To continue the most access, Cottage and other health-care facilities will lobby to keep telehealth going, she said.
When asked how long it will be before things get back to normal, Ryan said it depends.
“As an American citizen I didn’t like the executive order to shut down. But I also understand in the beginning we didn’t know a lot.”
Now, she said the virus is behaving more like influenza, with fewer serious cases.
“I’m praying that the governor opens everything … American citizens have a right to make a living. I think people are very responsible.
“If they don’t have tables six feet apart, you as a consumer can decide whether you want to go in or not.”
Ryan said there is not enough talk about how mental health illnesses and suicides have gone up because of people being forced to stay home.
And people are struggling without jobs to feed their families or trying not to lose their businesses, Ryan added.
She encouraged patients and those living in the 26 towns in New Hampshire and Vermont served by Cottage to reach out to Dhaniele Duffy, the community liaison, if they have questions.
You can reach Duffy at 603-747-9707 or at dduffy@cottagehospital.org.
