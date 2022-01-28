Cottage Hospital Nurse Named Healthcare Hero
CONCORD, N.H. — Laurie Fellows, a Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, was recently named the North Country Region winner of NH Healthcare Heroes.

She was one of seven healthcare heroes statewide to be so recognized, and in the runner up category, Jen LaFlam, LNA of the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, and Kriste Roberts, RN, Littleton School District, were named the two North Country Region runners up.

The winners and runners up throughout the state were selected from nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. A committee made up of healthcare professionals across the state oversaw the effort, which was developed by the NH Sector Partnerships Initiative (SPI).

“We continue to see how critical the healthcare workforce is to New Hampshire,” said Roxie Severance, SPI healthcare sector advisor. “It takes a full community of professionals to run our healthcare system. We’re excited to honor each of them and share their unique stories, so they serve as inspiration to those in or considering a healthcare career.”

Winners will be honored during pinning ceremonies with each of their employers in January and February, and runners-up stories will be shared on social media.

