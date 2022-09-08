Council OKs $500K Contract For Tourism Development Strategy From Chicago Company

After an Executive Council vote this week, the state of New Hampshire has entered into a $495,000 contract with Chicago-based marketing firm to develop a statewide tourism development strategy. The plan involves input from communities and sustainability. Pictured here is Dixville Notch, a popular foliage season destination in Coos County. (Photo courtesy of the N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism)
As New Hampshire continues to attract more visitors, the state is looking to develop a comprehensive tourism development strategy, one that includes a sustainability component to balance tourism and its economic benefit to the state with protecting natural resources and minimizing adverse impacts to communities.
To that end, the New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday approved a $495,000 contract with Chicago-based marketing firm called Jones Lang Lasalle Americas Inc. (JLL), which will work to provide the Granite State with a five-year statewide tourism strategy and an aligned implementation plan that involves partnering with local communities.
“This is part of a larger initiative,” Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department (BEA), said Thursday. “We issued an RFP [request for proposal] to have a consultant work with us to develop that strategy, and the sustainability component is definitely a major part of what we asked for in that RFP … Once we get that approved and in place, then we’ll be able to start working with that firm and adding those considerations and get that strategy pulled together, maybe by the end of the year.”
The $495,000 contract with JLL will be fully funded through a U.S. Economic Development Administration travel and tourism grant awarded to the BEA under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
JLL was one of 12 consulting agencies responding to the RFP and scored the highest after being ranked by a selection committee composed of BEA staff and Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, the state’s largest destination marketing organization.
The group concluded that JLL has vast experience in facilitating large and complex community and statewide networks on behalf of destination strategic planning efforts and can determine New Hampshire’s development opportunities as well as any obstacles that impede its ability to grow with a sustainable approach.
In his Aug. 17 request to the council, Caswell said the “New Hampshire Tourism Development Strategy will set state priorities, provide strategic guidance with decision-making, and create a blueprint around which the tourism industry can partner with the BEA to drive sustainable growth in the state’s critical tourism and hospitality sector.”
Among the contract deliverables, JLL is to assess the current state of New Hampshire tourism and identify both challenges and opportunities; review the specific strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and opportunities in the state’s seven current tourism regions by holding regional gatherings to hear directly from local businesses, towns, and residents; engage regional stakeholders to include business owners and residents regarding best management strategies and sustainable practices; recommend action to increase visitor flow and spending; identify and assess gaps in tourism infrastructure; develop approaches to measure success; and identify strategies to give New Hampshire a competitive edge compared to other states New Hampshire competes with.
JLL is also tasked with identifying strategies for “generating benefits beyond economic impact, including stronger partnerships/collaborations, vibrant communities, and a stronger tourism ecosystem” and with conducting a “highly inclusive process” that engages key stakeholders in developing a statewide plan and incorporates regular communication throughout the planning process.
A final report is expected by the end of 2022 or in early 2023.
