Council OKs $500K Contract For Tourism Development Strategy From Chicago Company
After an Executive Council vote this week, the state of New Hampshire has entered into a $495,000 contract with Chicago-based marketing firm to develop a statewide tourism development strategy. The plan involves input from communities and sustainability. Pictured here is Dixville Notch, a popular foliage season destination in Coos County. (Photo courtesy of the N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism)

As New Hampshire continues to attract more visitors, the state is looking to develop a comprehensive tourism development strategy, one that includes a sustainability component to balance tourism and its economic benefit to the state with protecting natural resources and minimizing adverse impacts to communities.

To that end, the New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday approved a $495,000 contract with Chicago-based marketing firm called Jones Lang Lasalle Americas Inc. (JLL), which will work to provide the Granite State with a five-year statewide tourism strategy and an aligned implementation plan that involves partnering with local communities.

