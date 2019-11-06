Council Orders Dogs Fixed After Newport City Officer Bit

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Mark Roy gestures while speaking to the Newport City Council Monday evening after a vicious dog complaint was filed about his pit bull Bubbles. At left is girlfriend Sarah Ray. At right is Newport City Animal Control Officer Royce Lancaster. (Photo by Robin Smith)
NEWPORT CITY — Two pit bulls owned by a city couple must be spayed and neutered and receive rabies shots after the male bit a police officer recently.
The city council on Monday held a vicious dog hearing and then told owners Mark Roy and Sarah Ray that their dogs also must be muzzled and on a secure harness at all times when outside and always under adult supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.