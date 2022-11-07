Council Reaffirms Casella Landfill Expansion Lacks ‘Substantial Public Benefit’
The state is investigating a landfill leachate spill of up to 154,000 gallons at the Casella Waste Systems landfill, in Bethlehem, the entrance to which is pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The New Hampshire Waste Management Council has reaffirmed its decision concluding that the Stage VI expansion of Casella Waste Systems’ North Country Environmental Services (NCES) landfill in Bethlehem lacks a “substantial public benefit” as required under state statute.

On Thursday, the WMC denied Casella’s motions for reconsideration and a rehearing, the company’s motion to supplement the record for a rehearing, and its motion that the council stays its proceedings pending a lawsuit filed by Casella in September at superior court against the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.”

