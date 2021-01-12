Council Sets 2 Info Meetings On $5M Water Tower Bond

Newport City Council proposes raising a new water tower on this site south of the Derby Road within the Newport City limits. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — The Newport City Council will explain the costs associated with a new water tower for the east side of the city at two public information meetings before town meeting.

Voters will consider the $5 million bond request for the water tower at town meeting by Australian ballot.

