Council Suspends Landfill Order After Casella Files For Rehearing

Following a motion for a rehearing by Casella Waste Systems, the New Hampshire Waste Management Council on Monday suspended its final order concluding that the company’s state-approved Stage IV expansion at its North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem lacks a “substantial public benefit” because it would be operating during a time of capacity excess in the state.
In its June 10 motion, Casella argues that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and council “have laid bare the discriminatory intent and effect of RSA 149-M:11” on out-of-state waste, and WMC, through its hearing officer, has “abandoned all pretense that 149-M:11 does not facially discriminate against the use of New Hampshire commercial landfills for the disposal of waste originating out of state.”
Taken to its “logical conclusion,” attorneys for the company said the “ill-considered function of time” analysis would “limit permitting of commercial landfill capacity to only that which is necessary to accommodate waste generated in New Hampshire.”
In its request for a rehearing, Casella also argues that the Conservation Law Foundation, which brought the appeal against the Stage VI expansion and has expressed concerns about the amount of out-of-state waste imported into New Hampshire, “is an environmental activist group that has no standing under the New Hampshire constitution” and the council hearing officer erred by not dismissing the case in 2021 for a lack of standing.
In October 2020, DES approved the NCES Stage VI expansion, which would accommodate about 1 million more tons of trash and take the landfill life through 2026 before it reaches capacity.
CLF then appealed the DES approval, arguing that DES acted unreasonably when it relied on an outdated New Hampshire solid waste management plan for its review and approval and when it concluded that the expansion provides a “substantial public benefit” under New Hampshire RSA 149-M, the state’s solid waste management statute.
A two-day hearing on the appeal was held in February.
In its May 11 final order, the WMC rejected most of CLF’s arguments, but agreed with CLF that DES acted unlawfully when it found that the substantial public benefit requirement was met, because the landfill would be operating for several years during a time of capacity excess.
DES has determined there would not be a landfill capacity shortfall in the state until after 2025.
In WMC’s May 11 order, hearing officer Zachary Towle said the record reflects that NCES would operate for a period without capacity need, which is a required element for a finding of “substantial public benefit” under 149-M.
The council remanded the substantial public benefit determination to DES Commissioner Robert Scott.
On May 31, DES, contesting the council’s determination, filed a motion for reconsideration.
In a statement following the May order, CLF representatives lauded the WMC finding and said there is no need for Stage VI capacity for five of the six years that NCES would be operating.
In a 45-page motion for a rehearing, Bryan Gould, Cooley Ann Arroyo and Morgan Tanafon, attorneys for NCES, argued that since 1991 New Hampshire’s public benefit statute has been susceptible to being applied to “discriminate against disposal of out-of-state waste in the state.”
“Until 2020, NHDES applied the statute in a way that was consistent with its plain language and substantially mitigated its burdens on interstate commerce,” they wrote. “In an apparent attempt to ratchet up the statute’s discriminatory effect on solid waste imports, in 2020 the department jettisoned nearly 30 years of precedent and determined that RSA 149-M:11 included a ‘function of time’ element. This determination was not only unsupported by the statutory language, it was also inconsistent with the three decades of administrative gloss NHDES had given RSA 149-M:11, III(a).”
Among its requested reconsideration of four issues, Casella seeks reconsideration on both the language of the statute and its longstanding application by DES in regard to a substantial public benefit as well as a determination that the hearing officer erred in his application of the statute and by not dismissing the case for lack of standing.
In his Monday suspension of the WMC order, Towle cited both DES’s and Casella’s motions for a rehearing and said the suspension is based on RSA 541:5, the statute on rehearings and appeals in certain cases pending further consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.