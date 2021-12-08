Count Climbs To At Least 42 Vehicles Vandalized In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — By late afternoon Wednesday the number of vehicles in the village reportedly vandalized by a homeless man who was staying at Fairbanks Inn had risen to 42.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, is at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and has been since Tuesday after he was arrested by St. Johnsbury Police for crimes of unlawful mischief and vandalism. Officers concerned about his mental well-being took him to the hospital.
Officer Gerald Schartner said Bizuneh is at the hospital voluntarily, but if he chose to leave NVRH police would be notified and they would pick him and seek an arrest warrant to have him held until he could be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court.
Bizuneh has been cited to appear in court on Monday.
Police took him into custody before noon on Tuesday after officers began investigating reports of windshields smashed and gouges etched in vehicle hoods Monday evening. Video surveillance at Maplefields helped police determine their suspect and Bizuneh was tracked down at Fairbanks Inn.
He had only been in town for one night, having been lodged at Fairbanks after being relocated there from Berlin, Vt.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, calls from people whose cars had been damaged were made to the police department. The calls continued on Wednesday, Officer Schartner said, with St. Johnsbury Academy updating the number of damaged vehicles on their property by 12 additional vehicles.
The vehicles allegedly vandalized by Bizuneh were parked at Maplefields, the Fairbanks Inn, at St. Johnsbury Academy, along Main Street, North Avenue, Hastings Street and Summer Street.
Most of the vehicles were damaged by gouging in the metal on the hoods and in some cases the doors. The windshields of three of the vehicles were smashed.
Bizuneh does have a criminal history in the area.
On Sept. 4, 2019, he reportedly punched a female correctional officer in the face at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. That charge was dismissed along with many others after a Washington County competency hearing determined Bizuneh incompetent to stand trial.
