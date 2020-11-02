A count every vote vigil is planned for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Lyndonville along Broad Street next to the Freight House, across the street from the post office and Green Mountain Books. Organizers are holding the event based on their belief that the presidential election may be unresolved.
Organizers urge people to take a candle, a lantern, and a chair if desired. Wear masks and maintain distance from others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.