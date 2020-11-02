A count every vote vigil is planned for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Lyndonville along Broad Street next to the Freight House, across the street from the post office and Green Mountain Books. Organizers are holding the event based on their belief that the presidential election may be unresolved.

Organizers urge people to take a candle, a lantern, and a chair if desired. Wear masks and maintain distance from others.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments