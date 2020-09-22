A Wheelock man has been accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the St. Johnsbury Maplefields store.

Jamie L. Cates, Jr., 25, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of driving without a valid license, driving with a license suspended for drunken driving - third offense, and one count of felony counterfeiting.

