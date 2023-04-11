Counterfeiting Charge Against Lyndonville Man

A Lyndonville man has been charged with counterfeiting after he allegedly purchased a cup of coffee with a fake $100 bill at Dunkin Donuts.
Robert Guest Jr., 29, pleaded not guilty to felony counterfeiting and a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
A third charge alleging Guest tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Nick’s Gas & Go in Lyndonville was dismissed by the judge for lack of probable cause.
Caledonia Superior Court
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said in court documents that he was notified on Jan. 5 of fake money being used at the Dunkin Donuts store on Broad Street in Lyndon.
Chief Harris then spoke with Dunkin Donuts store manager Brann Skinner who said that a customer had purchased a cup of coffee with a fake $100 bill at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 4.
“Skinner advised that she had reviewed the video of the customer that was at the counter at 12:43 p.m. and immediately recognized him as Robert Guest Jr.,” wrote Chief Harris. “Skinner advised that no other customers were at the counter at that time…Skinner advised that she was aware that the Dunkin Donuts located in St. Johnsbury also received a fake $100 bill on 4 January 2023. This bill was received in St. Johnsbury at 2:54 p.m.”
Police said that an online check shows that fake $100 bills bearing serial number LB45440078L have been showing up across the United States and parts of Canada since 2017.
“In one case, the bill that was recovered shows four red Chinese symbols on the rear of the bill,” wrote Chief Harris.
Lyndonville police also received information that St. Johnsbury Police had a counterfeiting case that occurred at the St. Johnsbury Dunkin Donuts.
“As part of this report, Officer (Steven) Hartwell, with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, listed the serial number on the bill recovered as LB45440078L, which matched the two bills recovered in Lyndon,” wrote Chief Harris.
Guest faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
