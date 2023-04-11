Counterfeiting Charge Against Lyndonville Man

Dunkin Donuts and the Mobil Mart in Lyndonville, Vt. (Contributed photo by Google Maps)

A Lyndonville man has been charged with counterfeiting after he allegedly purchased a cup of coffee with a fake $100 bill at Dunkin Donuts.

Robert Guest Jr., 29, pleaded not guilty to felony counterfeiting and a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

