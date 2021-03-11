Counterfeiting Suspect Indicted For Sawed-Off Shotgun

A Lunenburg man suspected of running a home-based counterfeiting operation has now been arrested by federal authorities in New Hampshire for possessing an illegal sawed-off shotgun hidden in a secret compartment in his truck.
Edward “Eddie” Tillson, 38, was indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on Monday for possession of an unregistered firearm.
“Defendant knowingly received and possessed a firearm, that is, a New England Pardner 12 gauge shotgun, having a barrel of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches, not registered to him,” reads the indictment.
U.S. District Court
According to court documents, the shotgun was located by New Hampshire State Police after troopers stopped Tillson’s Toyota Tacoma in Hill, N.H. at 2:47 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020.
A search of the truck revealed two “hides” under the center console and cup holder areas where police say drugs were found. Police said they also found a “hide” under the hood of the vehicle near the windshield washer fluid which contained more drug-related evidence.
“While searching under the hood, troopers located near the latch area a firearm, specifically, a loaded modified short-barrelled New England Firearm Pardner 12 gauge shotgun,” reads the complaint filed against Tillson.
Police said the barrel of the shotgun had been cut to 16.25 inches — which is below the minimum 18-inch requirement — and that the shotgun was not registered.
In February, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Tillson’s residence located at 1984 West Lunenburg Rd. which he shared with Makayla Walter, 21.
“While executing the warrant I located several pieces of evidence corroborating prior reports that Walter and Tillson had been creating counterfeit bills by bleaching one dollar bills and reprinting them as 100’s,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his search warrant affidavit filed in Essex Superior Court.
Neither Tillson nor Walter have been charged with a crime related to the February search, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.