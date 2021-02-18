Country Village COVID Outbreak Ends

It’s over.
The COVID-19 outbreak at Country Village Center in Lancaster was officially closed by the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.
The long-term care facility reported 12 resident deaths and 67 infections (47 residents, 20 staff) over the course of a two-month outbreak that began Dec. 3.
In New Hampshire, long-term care facilities remain in outbreak status until they go 14 days without a positive test among residents and staff.
Country Village Center was one of 13 outbreaks closed this week.
To date, New Hampshire has reported 118 facility outbreaks which have resulted in 649 deaths.
Eleven are active, eight of which are in long-term care, including the St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin, which has seen 50 infections and two deaths.
Those outbreaks have declined as vaccinations continue.
New Hampshire’s long-term care vaccination rate is among the highest in the nation, with 77% of the state’s LTC residents participating in the vaccination process.
On Thursday, New Hampshire reported 461 new cases and two deaths. There are now 3,048 current COVID cases and 126 hospitalizations statewide, and community-based transmission continues to occur in all 10 counties.
Locally there were 10 active cases in Littleton, five in Bethlehem, and at least one in Colebrook, Dalton, Erroll, Haverhill, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lincoln, Milan, Randolph, Stark, Stewartstown, Stratford, Warren, Whitefield, and Woodstock. Berlin had 19 cases.
Meanwhile, approximately 11% of the population has received a first vaccine dose and 5% are fully vaccinated.
