County Attorney Challenger Disqualified

The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office confirmed on Monday that a challenger in the Coos County attorney’s race was disqualified because he was not legally allowed to run for the office.
The name of Roger Sylvestre, a Republican from Clarksville who launched a write-in campaign for the September primary to challenge Democratic incumbent county attorney John McCormick in the November general election, was struck from the Nov. 8 ballot.
Sylvestre is not a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
In New Hampshire, only dues-paying bar members are permitted to practice law.
In September, Sylvester, who did not return a call from The Caledonian-Record in October seeking comment about his candidacy, won the primary with 45 write-in votes.
McCormick, who in January will enter a sixth term as Coos County attorney, netted 7,105 votes during last week’s general election.
On Monday, the NHSOS also issued a correction in the Coos County tally for the U.S. Senate race, which saw Republican Don Bolduc challenge incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan.
Hassan, who will enter a second term, remains the winner of the U.S. Senate race, said NHSOS representatives.
Following the general election night, the NHSOS originally reported that Hassan received 1,106 votes in the town of Columbia, based on information submitted on the official “return of votes” form.
That reported number far exceeded the number of ballots actually cast in the town, said NHSOS representatives.
The NHSOS has confirmed with the town clerk of Columbia that Hassan only received 106 votes on election night, they said.
The original figure entered was a typo.
Hassan’s adjusted vote total in Coos County is 6,059.
Bolduc’s total vote count in Coos County is 6,491.
