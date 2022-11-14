County Attorney Challenger Disqualified
Coos County Attorney John McCormick. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office confirmed on Monday that a challenger in the Coos County attorney’s race was disqualified because he was not legally allowed to run for the office.

The name of Roger Sylvestre, a Republican from Clarksville who launched a write-in campaign for the September primary to challenge Democratic incumbent county attorney John McCormick in the November general election, was struck from the Nov. 8 ballot.

