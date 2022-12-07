County Commission Deals With Critically Low Staffing Levels At Jail
The Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill is easing its visitor restrictions, but keeping health and safety measures in place for the foreseeable future. (Courtesy photo)

Corrections officer staffing at the Grafton County House of Corrections has reached a critically low level as county officials work to recruit and retain more officers, as well as find new staff for other county departments facing shortfalls.

Other departments impacted include the county nursing home, which continues to experience low staffing and relies more on traveling nurses, but at a greater cost.

