County Commission Deals With Critically Low Staffing Levels At Jail

Corrections officer staffing at the Grafton County House of Corrections has reached a critically low level as county officials work to recruit and retain more officers, as well as find new staff for other county departments facing shortfalls.
Other departments impacted include the county nursing home, which continues to experience low staffing and relies more on traveling nurses, but at a greater cost.
And while the county attorney’s office has recently hired four new attorneys, they are inexperienced in prosecuting and must quickly get up to speed.
In the short term, stipends and bonuses are being offered to employees to help retain them.
Through it all, as the county works to advance short-term and long-term staffing strategies, is the hope that the employment market turns around, and sooner rather than later.
“Fingers crossed,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Wednesday.
Several weeks ago, Grafton County DOC Superintendent Tom Elliott presented his department’s staffing situation to Grafton County Commission.
“We have had staffing issues at the DOC for some time, but this is the worst that it’s been, no doubt about it,” said Lauer.
During the commission’s Nov. 15 meeting, Elliott, who currently has about 40 corrections officers, said the DOC has reached a point where, out of the 38 shifts needed to cover the schedule, he is 50 percent short.
According to the meeting minutes, he said it’s “all hands on deck” inside the facility because it has reached a critical staffing level and he has lost several staff because of stress and anxiety.
The commission voted to approve his requested stipend of $300 a week for six months for everyone who works more than 36 hours a week.
Because the inmate population decreased following bail reform, the county was able to decrease the number of corrections officers required to be on duty at any given time, though that number cannot fall beneath a minimum, said Lauer.
“We’re really lean,” she said. “In most of our units, there’s one corrections officer in the unit all the time. So if there’s five inmates in there, there’s one corrections officer, and if there’s 25 inmates there, there’s one corrections officer … We’re in tough shape right now. We just had a report from HR and right now we are down 14 corrections officers.”
During the Nov. 15 meeting, Elliott told commissioners of his plan to pull all community corrections staff, who are certified corrections officers and begin working in the county jail, back into the jail to fill the backlog.
Until now, they had been doing very little direct work in the jail, said Lauer.
“That added four or five,” she said. “They are all working extra shifts now. Their community corrections work is still being done, but they are working overtime to make up for the backlog … Our corrections officers are putting in a lot of overtime. Overtime is becoming a fact of life.”
At the moment, the employment market is terrible, she said.
“We hired two full-time corrections officers last month and we lost three,” said Lauer. “When we’re asking them to work more and more overtime that does lead to stress and more people resigning.”
The second factor is that bail reform and sentencing guidelines have changed the inmate population, meaning that only high-risk offenders, including an increasing number with mental illness, are being held in the jail, she said.
“We get a lot of mentally ill people who come into the DOC and require 24-hour-a-day supervision to make sure they don’t harm themselves,” said Lauer. “It’s an unfortunate fact of life.”
If staffing levels continue to remain low, a concept being floated for the future is to explore different county DOC’s consolidating, because Grafton County doesn’t have the only DOC dealing with the staffing issue, said Lauer.
For several years and at no charge, counties have been collaborating and helping each other by transferring inmates to outside jails when there is a conflict of interest between an inmate and staff at a certain jail.
In the Grafton County Nursing Home, the HR report indicates the nursing home is down 35 licensed nursing assistants and 17 registered nurses.
More and more, the county is enlisting outside agencies to find traveling nurses to fill the gap.
“We can still staff shifts with travelers,” said Lauer. “It costs more. But there are no traveling corrections officers.”
Because of the traveling nurses, the county nursing home isn’t as bad regarding staffing, she said.
But because the traveling nurse industry and its salaries have exploded, some Grafton County Nursing Home staff have quit to become traveling nurses at multiple facilities instead of just one.
Grafton County does have a policy where if one of its nurses or LNAs leaves to become a traveler, the county won’t hire that person back as a traveler, to avoid gaming the system, said Lauer.
For the county attorney’s office, Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick on Nov. 15 told the commission that the last four attorneys she has hired had no criminal law experience, which has been a push for her and her other attorneys to help train them.
During their Nov. 29 meeting, the commission voted to give the four experienced assistant county attorneys a one-time $1,500 bonus to compensate them for the additional workload caused by staffing shortages.
While staffing at the county attorney’s office isn’t as bad as in other departments, it is still dealing with a number of attorneys who are very new, said Lauer.
“Finding experienced ones is the problem,” she said.
In her Nov. 29 report, Hornick said the new prosecutors who have been hired have such limited experience that they require much assistance from more experienced prosecutors.
The county farm still has major staffing issues and currently has just one full-timer Ben White, the herdsman. The farm has one part-time employee, and its interim manager, Glenn Libby, cannot work full-time because he is in the New Hampshire Retirement System.
A number of months ago, the farm had to reduce its dairy herd by 25 percent.
On Jan. 4, the newly elected county officials will be sworn in.
Succeeding Lauer, who is retiring after nine years as commissioner, is Martha McLeod, of Franconia.
The new county delegation meets on Monday.
“The county will be in fine hands moving forward,” said Lauer.
