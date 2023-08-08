County Commissioners Bar Elected Official From Contacting Maintenance Staff

HAVERHILL — Grafton County Register of Deeds Kelly Monahan has been accused of threatening other county staff.
In a letter dated July 26, the Grafton County Commissioners ordered Monahan to have no contact with the maintenance department due to an alleged “veiled threat” against Grafton County Maintenance Superintendent Jim Oakes.
“As the Board of Commissioners, we will not stand for any Grafton County employee being treated in a disrespectful manner by any elected official,” the letter states.
First elected in 2010, Monahan has served 13 years as county Register of Deeds. She could not be reached for comment.
The County Commission drafted the letter after Monahan refused to meet with them about Oakes’ complaint.
The letter describes the “veiled threat” as part of a pattern of bullying and intimidation by Monahan against county employees by Monahan.
The County Commission reprimanded Monahan in 2019 for “repeated documented instances of disruptive and inappropriate behavior” and ordered her to “refrain from such behavior as yelling, name-calling, threatening, and promoting malicious gossip,” according to the letter.
In addition, the County Commission in 2022 received “a number of complaints” that Monahan had harassed county staff outside of her department, and barred her from contacting anyone through the county email system except for her own staff, the letter said.
After the July 26 letter was drafted, the commissioners received another complaint about Monahan’s behavior from an unspecified county employee, according to meeting minutes.
Meanwhile, Oakes’ application for a restraining order against Monahan was denied by Judge Peter Bornstein on Monday.
In the application, Oakes claimed that Monahan told one of his subordinates on June 30 that “[her] problems with Jim Oakes would soon be over [and] that readers would see it in the local newspapers.”
Furthermore, he alleged that Monahan was angry when made the “veiled threat” and that she “often demonstrates an explosive bullying behavior when irritated.”
Commissioners said the actions described by Oakes were “unacceptable and inappropriate” and continue a pattern of “negative interactions” between Monahan and the Grafton County Maintenance Department and other county staff.
In their letter to Monahan, the commission wrote, “We have a duty to provide a safe and secure workplace for county employees and to protect them against harassment. We have repeatedly requested you to act with respect towards County employees and to refrain from communications that might be perceived as bullying or intimidating.”
It is unclear if the County Commission will take further steps.
In its letter, the commission reserved the right to open its own investigation into Oakes complaint. They also warned Monahan, “If you engage in any further behavior, which we deem to be inappropriate, disruptive, or harassing to employees or the public, or if you violate and/or fail to abide by the prohibitions contained herein, we will take all necessary action in response.”
The commission meets next on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
