County Commissioners Bar Elected Official From Contacting Maintenance Staff

Kelley Monahan. (Contributed photo)

HAVERHILL — Grafton County Register of Deeds Kelly Monahan has been accused of threatening other county staff.

In a letter dated July 26, the Grafton County Commissioners ordered Monahan to have no contact with the maintenance department due to an alleged “veiled threat” against Grafton County Maintenance Superintendent Jim Oakes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments