County Commissioners On Search For New Administrator

Grafton County is on the search for a new administrator after the departure of Andrew Dorsett, whom the three-member county commission hired nine months ago.
The last day for Dorsett, who had previously been town manager of Littleton for 5 1/2 years, was Friday, Dec. 10.
On Monday, Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer said because it’s a personnel issue that is confidential under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law she cannot release the details about Dorsett’s departure.
Dorsett, who was hired in February for the $121,992-a-year county administrator job, will remain on the Grafton County Broadband Committee.
“I wish Andrew the absolute best,” said Lauer, of Bath. “He made some valuable contributions to Grafton County and we appreciate his service.”
Dorsett was heavily involved in launching the Grafton County Broadband Committee, which is working to expand high-speed broadband to all county residents and businesses, and in advancing projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“We anticipate no impact on the broadband committee work and no impact on the ARPA funding projects,” said Lauer.
On Monday, Dorsett said he will remain on the broadband committee, which Lauer said the county commission has agreed to.
As for the next county administrator, the position will be posted for candidates.
Julie Libby, currently the county’s finance director and previously the county administrator, will be acting administrator until a permanent replacement is found.
“We are going to catch our breath and our plan is to start addressing it in the new year,” said Lauer. “This is a temporary situation … Julie will fill in until we make a decision on a path forward.”
Dorsett said last month he registered his own company and he looks forward to transitioning focus and bringing experience of government and economic development to align with the success of communities, individuals, and corporations.
“I’ve always been interested in the convergence of business, government, and community,” he said. “From my experience as a state representative to working in the finance sector to multiple roles as a local government executive, I’ve wanted to parlay that breadth of experience into a consulting role, but have never had the time. This transition will allow me to turn Dorsett Consulting Associates into an impactful business.”
Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate Lifted, For Now
In November, after the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible employees who work in nursing homes that receive CMS funding, the county commission voted to mandate vaccines for employees of the Grafton County Nursing Home out of concern of a loss of the federal funding that makes up a large part of GCNH revenue.
Dec. 3 had been the deadline for staff to get their first vaccine dose.
County officials have expressed concerns that staff resistant to getting vaccines would quit and strain an already insufficient nursing home workforce all the more and possibly lead to reduced or eliminated programs at the nursing home
But soon after the county implemented the mandate, the state of New Hampshire joined nearly a dozen other states in filing suit against CMS, and the mandate was stayed by the court pending the outcome of the case.
“It was pretty quick because when they issued the mandate we instated it for our staff at our next meeting and as soon as the courts put a stay on it we lifted it for our staff at the next meeting,” said Lauer. “New Hampshire was one of 10 states that filed a lawsuit. In response, the requirement was stayed. As soon as the court did that, the commissioners rescinded their policy. Right now, we are highly encouraging vaccinations, but there is no vaccine mandate in the nursing home.”
To date, well above 80 percent of GCNH staff are fully vaccinated.
There is at present no idea as to when the case will be decided, she said.
At one point, the main driver that Lauer said she had in voting for a mandate was the threat of the loss of CMS funding, but once there were assurances that would not happen pending the outcome of the case, the commission felt it was appropriate to lift the mandate and see what happens, said Lauer.
The situation, however, remains a fluid one and can change by the day, she said.
After CMS issued its vaccine mandate in November, it issued new visitation guidelines, resulting in the GCNH expanding its visitation.
On Dec. 14, the commission voted to reinstate mask requirements in the entire county complex in North Haverhill for anyone who is within six feet of another person.
The nursing home, though, has had the mask mandate in place since the pandemic began, said Lauer.
“Anything we can do to keep our employees safe, we will do,” she said.
