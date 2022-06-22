County Nursing Home Overcomes Virus Outbreak

The Grafton County Nursing Home is overcoming an outbreak of COVID-19, though the severity of symptoms was nowhere near the level some virus-positive residents experienced two years ago, during the early days of the pandemic.
“The total was six positive residents and all residents displaying minor, cold-like symptoms,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Wednesday. “Two were started on an anti-viral, which required that they be able to swallow pills, and the other four couldn’t.”
The residents were housed in the memory care wing of the nursing home and it appears no resident has tested positive in nearly two weeks, she said.
“We’ve got isolation protocols in place, but in that particular unit we kept the residents in the unit and were isolating them in their rooms,” said Lauer. “They did a round of antigen testing for the non-positive residents and all were negative. We’ve done testing on the staff and those were all negative. There was one travel nurse that tested positive, but she had started vacation.”
Nursing home administrator Craig Labore had suspended visitors to the unit, but the hope is to resume visitation perhaps as early as this weekend,” said Lauer.
“I think Craig and the staff have been on top of this all along, with the routine testing, vaccinations, booster shots, and all of the work they’ve done to isolate the residents who do test positive,” she said. “The staff has done a tremendous job. They are all working really hard.”
Lauer said vaccination and natural immunity are likely playing their part in keeping virus symptoms mild.
During the county commission’s June 7 meeting, Labore said there are a few other COVID-19 variants that are projected to be widespread in the nation within the next few weeks.
While the health and safety protocols from March 2020 are still being followed, and while positive cases are nowhere near as severe as they were, the federal rule requires any nursing home staff member testing positive to be out for 10 days, while the rest of county employees are out five days, might need a change because it’s not sustainable, said Labore.
The GCNH, like health care facilities across the state, has struggled to keep a workforce at capacity.
Because of that, in 2021, Grafton County suspended the admission of new nursing home residents because of a workforce shortage.
Currently, though, the GCNH is admitting new residents every so often while keeping its resident census at about 100 or lower, which is below the census average, said Lauer.
“Staffing is still a major issue,” she said. “We’re still relying heavily on travel nurses.”
To help recruitment and retention, the county completed a wage-salary survey that brought nursing home staff pay up to where the independent experts said it needed to be, said Lauer.
“I think Grafton County owes its success to the hard work of the staff,” she said. “Those folks go above and beyond on a regular basis. They truly care about the residents. For a lot of our employees, this is not a job. They view these residents as family and treat them like that. We are very fortunate in Grafton County to have that group of dedicated employees.”
