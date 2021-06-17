County Officials Consider Options For Aging Courthouse

NORTH HAVERHILL — At half a century old, the Grafton County courthouse is aging and becoming increasingly cramped for its occupants, leaving county officials to consider options.
They have three of them: renovate the building or construct a new courthouse in the Grafton County Complex — each at more than $30 million — or move courthouse operations to nearby Woodsville.
“We are still very early in the process,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Thursday. “The county needs to work with the state and come up with a joint solution. There are two ways to do it. The state could build it and the county could lease the space, or the county could build it and the state could lease the space.”
Whichever option is ultimately considered will have to be approved by the Grafton County Delegation.
Currently, the courthouse is owned by the county, which built it and is leasing space to the courts.
Inside are Grafton Superior Court and Haverhill District Court, as well as space for several county departments.
“It’s a 50-year-old building and the issue we have is we are horribly low on space,” said Lauer. “The county attorney’s office has grown, and there is more crime and more victim services than there were 50 years ago. The sheriff’s department is cramped for space. Probation and parole is tight. We are just woefully inadequate for space, and any renovations we do in that building would require asbestos mitigation, even for moving a computer line.”
And many machine components inside are original and no longer supported by the companies that made them and haven’t been supported by them for years.
During the county commission’s May 11 meeting, representatives from WB Engineering, HEB Engineers, and EH Danson Architects gave presentations.
Roy Ward, of EH Danson, said his company projected a 10-year growth plan and found that all of the departments currently housed in the building will need more space and the current space would need to be expanded by 30 to 40 percent over what is presently available.
A new facility, he said, would require about 78,000-square-feet of space.
The company also cited life-safety code and accessibility issues in the current building and concluded that while many of the original construction features are intact and the building is structurally sound, there are many code and programming issues to consider, a new code-compliant sprinkler system will need to be installed, the current insulation is about 80 percent deficient by today’s standards, and the roof needs renovation.
It was also determined that current fire detection does not meet current code, and while the fire alarm system has been upgraded, the current system does not have the capacity to add additional devices, which are needed for code compliance.
If the route is renovation and replacing major systems, Ward said a challenge would be that the county would need to find 40,000-square-feet of temporary office space for up to two years because the county would not be able to have people inside during the work.
Another challenge, he said, is a costly temporary move-out and a costly move back in.
Ward suggested that the county build a new courthouse, which he said is more cost-effective and could be done in the current parking area.
The existing building could then re-purposed or torn down.
A renovation is estimated at $36 million.
Constructing a new building, tearing down the existing building, and constructing a new parking lot is estimated at $34 million.
“At this point, we’re even exploring the possibility of putting the courthouse somewhere else,” said Lauer. “[Grafton County Administrator] Andrew [Dorsett] said it could spur economic growth in Woodsville.”
She reiterated that the process is still in its early stages.
“We are approaching the point where the nursing home bond will be paid off in a year and a half, which means if we are looking at doing something and have to pull a bond, this is as good a time as any,” she said.
