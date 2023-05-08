Couple Barred For School Property After Alleged Sexual Contact
Jamie Wells, 44, and Forrest Rathburn, 28, both of Orleans, have been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct for alleged behavior outside the Orleans Elementary School.

A Northeast Kingdom couple must stay off the Orleans Elementary School property while a criminal charge related to their alleged sexual contact plays out in court.

Jamie Wells, 44, of Barton, and Forrest Rathburn, 28, of Derby Line, are accused of disorderly and lewd conduct outside the school early in the morning on April 16. They each pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct by fighting, lewd and lascivious conduct and noise in the nighttime. The lewd and lascivious charge is a felony. Wells is facing a fourth charge of cocaine possession.

