Couple Barred For School Property After Alleged Sexual Contact

A Northeast Kingdom couple must stay off the Orleans Elementary School property while a criminal charge related to their alleged sexual contact plays out in court.
Jamie Wells, 44, of Barton, and Forrest Rathburn, 28, of Derby Line, are accused of disorderly and lewd conduct outside the school early in the morning on April 16. They each pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct by fighting, lewd and lascivious conduct and noise in the nighttime. The lewd and lascivious charge is a felony. Wells is facing a fourth charge of cocaine possession.
State police were called to 8 Willoughby Ave. in Orleans at about 4:20 a.m. on April 16. The caller said there was a male assaulting a female. He reported to Trooper Kimberly Harvey that he was “awakened by a female screaming frantically for the male to get away from her” and that the male and female were on the back steps of the Orleans Elementary School.
The caller and his wife told police that they saw Rathburn acting violently toward Wells, including “strangling the life out of Jamie and bashing her head off the side of the concrete.” The violent behavior was followed by the couple having sex on the sidewalk, “and at first it didn’t look consensual,” the witnesses said.
“The assault and violent sex act and noise from the night are something I can not get out of my head,” one of the witnesses wrote in a statement to the police.
When confronted by state police Wells reportedly said what looked to others like physical violence was just an “altercation to get in the mood” before she and Rathburn had sex.
Rathburn denied having an argument with Wells or having sex with her outside the school.
Trooper Harvey reported that during her interview with Wells, there were no visible marks on Wells’ neck or face.
Video was taken of the couple, which Trooper Harvey watched and determined “Jamie and Forrest can be seen smoking an unknown drug as well as what to me looked like somewhat of a mutual altercation from both parties. Later in the video, the two can be seen having sex.”
Following the state police investigation, Wells and Rathburn were arrested on April 27. While being taken into custody, Wells was reportedly in possession of crack cocaine. Their arraignments happened the next day at Orleans Superior Court.
As conditions of pre-trial release, the couple can’t be within 100 feet of Orleans Elementary School. They also can’t have drugs or alcohol and must not contact the witnesses who told police of the alleged criminal behavior.
