Couple Denies Maintaining Drug Site Between School, Daycare

An apartment building at 96 Cherry Street in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury couple, arrested in a recent ongoing federal and state drug sweep in the Northeast Kingdom, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to a charge of operating a local apartment as the home base for their drug distribution business.

Chakeshia “Big Mama” Watts, 40, and her husband, Jerry Lee Watts, 62, were named in a one-count federal indictment charging them with renting, using and maintaining the apartment at 96 Cherry Street for the purpose of distributing cocaine and crack during this month.

