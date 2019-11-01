LYNDONVILLE — A zoning violation at a motel/restaurant property owned by Chad and Kristina Roy, has accrued a more than $21,000 in zoning fines because of used cars being stored at the site without a permit.

At Monday’s selectboard meeting the board unanimously voted to to contact the Roys by certified mail giving them until Monday, Nov. 4, to cure the zoning violation at the property so as to stop incurring fines.

