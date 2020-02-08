A husband and wife from Massachusetts were hurt in a Pittsburg, N.H. snowmobile crash on Thursday afternoon.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Officials reported that Brenda Clermont, 62, and Edmond Clermont, 81, of Mashpee, Mass., were taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook after the crash on a snowmobile they had rented.

