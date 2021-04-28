Couple Indicted For Roles In Kidnapping, Murder, Decapitation

A couple accused in the killing and decapitation of the woman’s lover have been indicted, the attorney general’s office has announced.
Armando Barron, 30, formerly of Jaffrey is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, on Sept. 19 to a park, kidnapping him and then shooting him to death in a car. He is also accused of hiding the body at a campsite in northern New Hampshire.
The attorney general’s office announced late Wednesday that Barron was indicted on multiple charges including:
· Capital Murder – one count – for knowingly causing the death of Amerault before, after, while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit the offense of kidnapping, by shooting Amerault while or after he confined him under his control with a purpose to terrorize and/or commit a crime against him;
· First Degree Murder – one alternative count – for purposely causing Amerault’s death by shooting him;
· Criminal Solicitation of Murder – two counts – with a purpose that a murder be committed, for knowingly commanding, soliciting, or requesting his wife, Britany Barron, to purposely cause Amerault’s death: (1) by shooting him with a firearm, and; (2) by applying force to Amerault’s neck;
· Kidnapping – one count – for knowingly confining Amerault under his control with a purpose to terrorize him and/or to commit an offense against him;
· Criminal Solicitation of First Degree Assault – two counts – for knowingly commanding, soliciting, or requesting Britany Barron to: (1) purposely cause serious bodily injury to Amerault by applying force to Amerault’s neck, and; (2) knowingly cause bodily injury to Amerault by cutting Amerault with a deadly weapon, a knife;
· Second Degree Assault – one count – for recklessly causing bodily injury to Amerault with extreme indifference to the value of human life by kicking Amerault in the head.
· Domestic Violence – one count – for knowingly and unlawfully confining a family member, by means of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon, so as to interfere substantially with her movements, in that: he grabbed Britany Barron’s arm while in possession of a firearm, and commanded her with words to the effect of: ‘go with me quietly or the girls are going to see something messy,’ said gun constituting a deadly weapon in the manner in which it was threatened or intended to be used;
· Reckless Conduct – Domestic Violence – one count – for recklessly engaging in conduct that placed a family member, in danger of serious bodily injury, by placing a firearm inside of Britany Baron’s mouth;
· Second Degree Assault – two counts – for: (1) recklessly causing serious bodily injury to Britany Baron by striking her in the head and breaking her nose, and; (2) knowingly strangulating her by applying pressure to her throat or neck causing her to experience impeded breathing or blood circulation or a change in voice;
· Misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Violence for knowingly causing unprivileged physical contact against a family member, Britany Baron, by striking her in the head while inside their residence, and later while inside a motor vehicle.
Mrs. Barron, 31, was indicted for three counts of falsifying physical evidence, specifically for separating Amerault’s head from his body; wrapping the body in a tarp and dragging it into a remote area; and cleaning Amerault’s Subaru Impreza; all with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in the proceeding or investigation, the Attorney General said.
Both Barrons pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail.
Last month, Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied the woman’s bail request and sided with prosecutors, who acknowledged she was a victim of domestic violence, but still should have done more to alert authorities about the killing.
A message was left for the couple’s lawyer seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.